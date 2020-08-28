After Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni to do another Tamil film?

Apparently, Samantha Akkineni has plans to act in back to back Tamil movies and she was mightly impressed with the script of a debutant director.

Samantha Akkineni has created a huge impact with her successful career in South entertainment industry. Though she has been active with her Tollywood film, the number of Tamil films by the Jaanu star have come down. Now apparently, she is planning to do back to back Tamil movies and is hearing scripts from different directors. Reports suggest that she has listened to a script from a debutant director Gowtham and she is mighty impressed with it.

She has reportedly okayed the script and will start the work after finishing her upcoming Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, Samantha is all set to collaborate with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara for the first time in the film. It is expected that more details about the film will be revealed soon, and the makers will start filming in the month of October. However, no official confirmation has been made on it yet.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni's throwback off duty airport look involves a Chanel bag that costs a whopping Rs 4 lakh

Other than this, Samantha also has in her kitty, Ashwin Saravanan’s next film, which is yet to be titled. When Ashwin Saravanan opened up about the film, he said that it will be more than a female-centric film. The film will have Samantha as the lead actor, while Prasanna will be seen playing a key role in it. Popular Kollywood actor Prashanth is also anticipated to play a crucial role in the film. More details about the film are expected to be out soon.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×