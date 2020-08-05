  • facebook
After Kaithi, Oh My Kadavule gets special screening at International Indian Film Festival Toronto

The romcom hit the big screens on Valentine's Day this year and it also marked the directorial debut of Ashwath Marimuthu.
After Kaithi, Oh My Kadavule gets special screening at International Indian Film Festival Toronto
A couple of days back, it was announced by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Karthi starrer Kaithi that the film has been selected for a special screening at the International Indian Film Festival Toronto, and the news took over the internet. Now, the director of the recently released film Oh My Kadavule took to his Twitter space and announced that the film is also getting a special screening at the International Indian Film Festival Toronto.

Sharing the news on social media, the director Ashwanth Marimuthu wrote on the micro blogging website, “Okay guys !! First film first international recognition !! Very content ! Congrats to my entire team of cast and crew !! :) thanks to the audience !! :)”. The romcom hit the big screens on Valentine's Day and it also marked the directorial debut of Ashwath Marimuthu. The film has Ashok Selvan and Irudhi Suttru actress Ritika Singh playing the lead roles with popular television star Vani Bhojan in a key supporting role.

Also Read: Karthi's Kaithi to get a special screening at the International Indian Toronto Film Festival

Check out Ashwanth's Tweet here:

While South star Vijay Sethupathi played an important supporting role, Sha Ra, MS Bhaskar and Ramesh Thilak have also played prominent roles in Oh My Kadavule. The film is a joint venture of Axess Film Factory and Happy High Pictures. Leon James composed music for the film while Meyatha Maan famed Vidhu Ayyanna cranked the camera. It is to be noted that Mollywood film Moothon starring Nivin Pauly is also getting a special screening at the festival.

