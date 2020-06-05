  1. Home
Amy Jackson's son Andreas is here to steal the spotlight from everyone's favourite Taimur Ali Khan; See Photos

We are not only obsessed with Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur but have also fallen for Amy Jackson's little boy.
13322 reads Mumbai Updated: June 5, 2020 11:29 am
Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou's son Andreas is one of the most adorable star kids on the block. The couple welcomed their first child Andreas on September 23, 2019. Amy Jackson is super active on social media and the stunner keeps making our day by sharing oh-so-adorable pictures of her son Andreas. More than anything, the yummy mummy shares photos of her son with epic captions. One of the photos sees little charming boy chilling like a boss and it has a cute caption that reads: "Mum, get the Pina Coladas in will ya." 

Well, without saying the entire nation is crushing hard on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's li'l boy Taimur Ali Khan. There is no denying he has become the nation's crush and favourite star kid. If you are too crushing on him, you really need to check these adorable photos of Amy Jackson's son that will brighten up your day. We are not only obsessed with Taimur but also on this little boy of Amy Jackson.

We are not only obsessed with Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur but have also fallen for Amy Jackson's little boy. Check out these photos below. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mum, get the Pina Coladas in will ya  #VacayMode

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My little man / 

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And just like that, my little bunny turned 8 months old 

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

When Andreas turned 4 months old, Amy Jackson shared a super cute picture of herself with him and expressed her happiness of being a mommy. She wrote, "4 months old today. It’s hard to remember what life was like before you my baby. You are the most amazing little human and I’m so blessed to be your Mummy."

Amy has named her son Andreas after husband George’s father. The two of them began dating each other back in the year 2018 and got engaged last year. Amy announced about her pregnancy shortly after getting engaged to George. 

On the work front, Amy Jackson was last seen in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0. She has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects. She made her debut in the South Indian film industry with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam. 

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Noooo. Taimur is one and only our favourite..

