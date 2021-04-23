  1. Home
After Karnan, Dhanush teams up with Mari Selvaraj yet again; Shoot to commence in 2022

Mari Selvaraj who made his directorial debut with Pariyerum Perumal is currently basking in the success of Dhanush starrer Karnan.
After the blockbuster success of his recently released film, Dhanush has signed his next film and yet again with director Mari Selvaraj. Dhanush took to Twitter and confirmed the same. The actor also revealed that the shoot for his next with Mari will commence next year, 2022. His tweet read, "Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre production going on, Shoot will commence next year." 

Mari Selvaraj who made his directorial debut with Pariyerum Perumal is currently basking in the success of Dhanush starrer Karnan. Released on April 9, the film got positive reviews from the audience as well as critics. The film also features Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. Karnan has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography handled by Theni Eswar, and editing done by Selva R. K. 

Meanwhile, check out Dhanush's latest tweet as he announces his next: 

Meanwhile, Dhanush is looking forward to the release of his next film titled, Jagame Thanthiram. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. 

Also, Dhanush and Selvaraghavan's next film has been titled, Naane Varuven. The film marks their 4th collaboration together as brothers. The Asuran star has also kickstarted shooting for his next D43 being helmed by director Karthick Naren. 

The Tamil star has also wrapped up his upcoming Bollywood film  Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Janhvi Kapoor. 

