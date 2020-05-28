After Krack, Ravi Teja to again play a tough cop in the upcoming film Khiladi?

f the news reports are to be believed then, the south actor Ravi Teja will be donning the police officer's uniform once again after his film Krack.

The southern actor Ravi Teja who is fondly known as Mass Maharaja, will reportedly feature as the lead actor in an upcoming film titled Khiladi. This film is helmed by director Ramesh Varma. The news reports state that the Disco Raja actor will be essaying the role of a cop in the Ramesh Varma directorial. If the news reports are to be believed then, the south actor Ravi Teja will be donning the police officer's uniform once again after his film Krack. The Gopichand Malineni directorial which is titled Krack will feature Shruti Haasan as the female lead.

The film Krack will have the Mass Maharaja playing the role of a tough cop who is taking on the villains of the film. The first look poster of Krack looks very impressive. The fans and film audience gave the first look poster of Ravi Teja a thundering response. The fans loved the teaser of the Gopichand Malineni directorial. The teaser features Ravi Teja battling it out with the villain of the action thriller. The teaser shows a small glimpse of the film's leading lady, which has left the fans very intrigued about her role in the film. Shruti Haasan's first look poster sees her in a traditional saree on a bike along with the film's leading man, Ravi Teja.

Both are dressed in ethnic outfits. Now, with the latest news update of Ravi Teja playing a police officer's role once again in the Ramesh Varma film. The fans and followers of the Amar Akbar Anthony are very excited about this new film. The fans are also waiting for an official announcement about the film.

