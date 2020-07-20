After Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Kasthuri Shankar get into an UGLY argument on Twitter

  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar recently got married to Peter Paul and since then, a lot of people from the industry have been giving their opinions and commenting on it. Recently, Kasthuri got into a heated argument with Vanitha on Twitter.
Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar recently hit the headlines on getting married to filmmaker Peter Paul. Her third marriage with Peter Paul has been the talk of the town. It has become a sensational topic and Vanitha is being targeted by many including producer Ravindar Chandrasekar, Kasthuri and Lakshmi Ramakrishnan. After Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Vanitha recently got into a heated fight with Kasthuri on twitter. Supporting Lakshmi on social media, Kasthuri wrote, "My heart bleeds for you @LakshmyRamki. Please  do not  engage with cheap kuzhayadi sandai people. @vanithavijayku1, You are really making this so bad for yourself.  Take a break." 

She further wrote, "legal standpoint-  Hypocrite Vanitha is guilty of  cyber abuse , attacking the modesty of a woman, and defamation. She filed police case on surya Devi for  abusing her, She has done the exact same offence toward  madam Lakshmy Ramakrishnan  . She can be arrested." 

Well, this did not stop here as Vanitha replied to Kasturi and mentioned about a lot of things. One of the tweets read, "@KasthuriShankar @LIBRAProduc ravindran are giving live interviews even now dunno for what joy...seriously they are going mental in corona days and obsessing over MY LIFE..feeling sad for their loneliness." 

Kasthuri called Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha a hypocrite and said, "Look who is talking. Take your private life off youtube then talk. Hypocrite. Stop your cyber abuse, whole world saw your potty mouth against madam Lakshmi.  No TV show friends here  to conveniently edit out your expletives. You are exposing yourself, no one else is to blame."

