After Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Kasthuri Shankar get into an UGLY argument on Twitter

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar recently got married to Peter Paul and since then, a lot of people from the industry have been giving their opinions and commenting on it. Recently, Kasthuri got into a heated argument with Vanitha on Twitter.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar recently hit the headlines on getting married to filmmaker Peter Paul. Her third marriage with Peter Paul has been the talk of the town. It has become a sensational topic and Vanitha is being targeted by many including producer Ravindar Chandrasekar, Kasthuri and Lakshmi Ramakrishnan. After Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Vanitha recently got into a heated fight with Kasthuri on twitter. Supporting Lakshmi on social media, Kasthuri wrote, "My heart bleeds for you @LakshmyRamki. Please do not engage with cheap kuzhayadi sandai people. @vanithavijayku1, You are really making this so bad for yourself. Take a break."

She further wrote, "legal standpoint- Hypocrite Vanitha is guilty of cyber abuse , attacking the modesty of a woman, and defamation. She filed police case on surya Devi for abusing her, She has done the exact same offence toward madam Lakshmy Ramakrishnan . She can be arrested."

My heart bleeds for you @LakshmyRamki . Please do not engage with cheap kuzhayadi sandai people. @vanithavijayku1 , You are really making this so bad for yourself. Take a break. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 20, 2020

legal standpoint- Hypocrite Vanitha is guilty of cyber abuse , attacking the modesty of a woman, and defamation. She filed police case on surya Devi for abusing her, She has done the exact same offence toward madam Lakshmy Ramakrishnan . She can be arrested. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 20, 2020

Well, this did not stop here as Vanitha replied to Kasturi and mentioned about a lot of things. One of the tweets read, "@KasthuriShankar @LIBRAProduc ravindran are giving live interviews even now dunno for what joy...seriously they are going mental in corona days and obsessing over MY LIFE..feeling sad for their loneliness."

@KasthuriShankar @LIBRAProduc ravindran are giving live interviews even now dunno for what joy...seriously they are going mental in corona days and obsessing over MY LIFE..feeling sad for their loneliness — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 20, 2020

Kasthuri called Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha a hypocrite and said, "Look who is talking. Take your private life off youtube then talk. Hypocrite. Stop your cyber abuse, whole world saw your potty mouth against madam Lakshmi. No TV show friends here to conveniently edit out your expletives. You are exposing yourself, no one else is to blame."

Look who is talking. Take your private life off youtube then talk. Hypocrite. Stop your cyber abuse, whole world saw your potty mouth against madam Lakshmi. No TV show friends here to conveniently edit out your expletives. You are exposing yourself, no one else is to blame. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 20, 2020

But you see, no use talking about my private life since I have only one chapter. It will not bring any benefit to you.. Unlike some mega serial lives with season 1,2, 3...#ChallengeAccepted #BringItOn BTW, what is this actress comment? I didn't understand. https://t.co/B1f5dqMNRO — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 20, 2020

Good riddance ! Keep blocking all other remaining good people who dare to question you, and surround urself with crap that keeps cheating you. I actually feel sorry for you. If there is any humanity left in you, I am ready to help even now to find peace and happiness. pic.twitter.com/2gA9yKmEgQ — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 20, 2020

bayanthuttiya kumaru ? Fraidy cat :)) The world now knows who provokes others, and if others hit back, you abuse them & run away. Singapenn Please note that till this minute, I have never questioned your personal life choices, But only your cheap PUBLIC actions. https://t.co/34hnxSh93O — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 20, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×