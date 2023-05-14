After Liger failure, Puri Jagannadh announces his next Pan-India film; Deets inside

After the debacle of Liger, Puri Jagannadh is back. He has joined hands with Ram Pothineni for his next, which is a pan-India film. The film titled Double Ismart, is the sequel to the director and actor duo's blockbuster 2019 film Ismart Shankar. It has also been announced that the film will hit the screens on March 8, 2024.

On the occasion of Ram Pothineni's birthday, Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur, who are bankrolling Double Ismart under Puri Connects, made the big announcement. The title poster shows Charminar in the background with Lord Shiva Lingam and his trishool. The film will land in theatres for Maha Shivaratri next year i.e. March 8, 2024, nearly five years of the first part's massive openings at the box office. The sequel will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

Music for Double Ismart will be composed by Mani Sharm. Apart from Ram, no other details of the cast and crew have been announced. It is to be awaited and watch if Nidhhi Agarwal and Nabha Natesh, who played the roles of lead actresses in the film, will be reprising their roles respectively or not. The director began working on the script of the sequel after Jana Gana Mana with Vijay Deverakonda got shelved.

Sharing the announcement of Puri and Ram's film, the makers wrote, "The ENERGETIC combo ofUstaad @ramsayz & Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh is back with ISMART BANG for #DoubleISMART. A high octane action entertainer in cinemas from MARCH 8th 2024. In Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada. #HappyBirthdayRAPO".

About Ismart Shankar

Ismart Shankar told the story of an assassin who helps the cops when a slain cop's memories are transferred to his brain. The film was released in theatres on 18 July 2019 and became a commercial success. In fact, the film ran for more than 100 days at the box office. Despite Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger's failure, expectations of Double Ismart are high because of the first part. Movie buffs can't wait to watch what Puri will bring to the screens this time with the sequel.

