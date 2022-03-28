After Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh join hands for yet another mass entertainer

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Mar 28, 2022 11:00 AM IST  |  7.8K
After Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh join hands for yet another mass entertainer
As the fans wait for the highly discussed sports drama, Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh have joined hands for yet another mass entertainer. Sharing the exciting news, Liger producer Charmme Kaur posted the update on Twitter.

Check out the announcement post below:

