After LIK, did Pradeep Ranganathan increase his salary for next movie with Chandra Sekhar Yeleti? Find out

Pradeep Ranganathan is all set to hit theatres with his film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), which is slated for release on April 10, 2026. Ahead of its release, reports suggest that the actor may next collaborate with Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and could have hiked his salary.

Pradeep Ranganathan to hike his salary for next movie with Chandra Sekhar Yeleti?

According to a report by Times Now, Pradeep Ranganathan may charge a staggering Rs 50 crore for the film. This marks a significant jump from his earlier reported fee of around Rs 12–13 crore per film. However, this remains unconfirmed, as no official announcement has been made yet.

Reportedly, Pradeep is set to appear in a lead role in a film to be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, marking their second collaboration after Dude. The upcoming project is speculated to be an action thriller directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, known for films like Anukokunda Oka Roju, Okkadunnadu, and Prayanam.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s work front

Pradeep Ranganathan was last seen in the lead role in Dude, directed by Keerthiswaran. The romantic comedy revolves around two cousins who enter into a fake marriage to save the bride’s life and secure a safe future for her with her real lover.

Apart from Pradeep, the film features Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, and Aishwarya Sharma in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will appear in director Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) , a sci-fi romantic comedy. The film is set in the year 2040, in a futuristic version of Chennai, where even romance is programmed through apps and measured using technology. In this world, a man who believes in old-school love crosses paths with Dheema, a tech-savvy woman.

As their relationship becomes a threat to Suriyan, the CEO of a love app, the young man must fight for his love against corporate forces and a technology-driven approach to relationships.

Apart from PR, the film also stars Krithi Shetty , SJ Suryah, Seeman, Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, and Shah Ra in key roles. Additionally, Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and background score and also lends his voice to a robot character.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Times Now. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

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