After London, Ajith Kumar goes to Paris; Watch the actor meet and greet his fans near Eiffel Tower

As you might already know, Ajith Kumar is on a bike trip across Europe, and after London, his next stop is Paris. A video of Thala has been doing rounds on social media recently, where he can be seen visiting the Eiffel Tower. The actor met with a few fans during his visit and even signed a fan's football jersey. Ever since Ajith Kumar embarked on his vacay, accompanied by his bike, netizens are constantly being blessed with exciting updates.

Before this, a picture of him posing with a little fan lit up the internet and as is usually the case, he looked dapper. Prior to this, he was seen shopping at a grocery store in London. A clip of Thala standing at the bill counter and interacting with an accountant was adored by the fans.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Ajith Kumar will next appear on the silver screen in H. Vinoth's directorial tentatively named AK61. The newest buzz around this highly-awaited project is that the title and first look of the film will be out on the 13th of August this year. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Manju Warrier has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Ajith Kumar in the flick, with Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Kavin in prominent roles. Following the actor's return to the country, the makers are likely to go to Pune to shoot the second schedule of the movie. After this, the third and final schedule for AK61 is said to take place in Chennai.

Aside from this, Ajith Kumar has also joined forces with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan for the venture titled AK62.

