After Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh to do biopic on Mahesh Babu's stepmother Vijaya Nirmala?

The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh left the audience amazed with her phenomenal performance in legendary actress Savitri's biopic, Mahanati. Keerthy pulled off the role with confidence and grace. Now according to the latest reports, Keerthy Suresh has been approached to play the lead role in another Telugu biopic. Reports stated the stunner has been considered to play the role of Mahesh Babu's stepmother Vijaya Nirmala, who is the second wife of superstar Krishna. On the other hand, the late veteran actress' son Naresh has rubbished the news.

Vijaya Nirmala's son and actor Naresh is penning the project. While strong reports have surfaced on social media, Vijaya's son Naresh has rubbished the news stating has already started writing the script but has not given permission to anyone to make a biopic on his mother. In an interview to DC, he said, “She asked me to write a script for the biopic and I started work. But after her health deteriorated last year, and in view of subsequent developments (Vijaya Nirmala passed away in June 2019), I have slowed down the writing process." He also added that no actress has been approached as of now and that it would take a year to complete the script.

The veteran actress Vijaya Nirmala took her last breathe on June 27, 2019, at a hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Vijaya is survived by her son Naresh and husband Krishna. She is known for being the first woman to direct 44 movies that made her enter Guinness book of world records. The actress made her way to the film industry at the age of seven with a Tamil movie Matsyarekha and appeared in over 200 films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has quite a few films in the kitty. Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168, Rang De with Nithiin, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Miss India are among the films to release this year.

