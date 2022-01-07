After Mahesh Babu, Lakshmi Manchu tests positive for COVID-19

Looks like trouble is not over for our South celebs. After Mahesh Babu, actress Lakshmi Manchu has tested positive for COVID-19. She penned a note on her Instagram handle informing everyone about her health update.

Lakshmi Machu wrote, "After playing hide and seek for two years... And screaming 'Go corona go', COVID-19 has finally caught me. I did give it a good fight but it had other plans. I am taking all the necessary precautions to get out of its clutches. PSA to all- Let's stay at home, stay safe and mask up,".

Just yesterday , Mahesh Babu informed that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking all the necessary precautions. The actor also mentioned that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself at his home. Mahesh Babu recently got back from Dubai after spending over a week for New Year celebrations with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids. As soon as they reached India, they all took the RT-PCR test and sadly Mahesh Babu's reports came back positive.

Meanwhile, Lakshmi Manchu was seen in Netflix anthology Pitta Kathalu. The drama consists of four short film segments which were directed by Nag Ashwin, B. V. Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker and Sankalp Reddy. The film featured an ensemble cast of Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapati Babu, Ashima Narwal, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde and Shruti Haasan along with others. Financed by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the Pitta Kathalu released on Netflix on 19 February 2021.