After Mahesh Babu, Prabhas donates Rs 1 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic

After Mahesh Babu, Baahubali star Prabhas has also contributed Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Many South celebrities have donated to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM relief funds as support to fight Coronavirus pandemic. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, actor Nithiin among others took to social media and shared about the amount they have contributed in support to fight Coronavirus outbreak. Superstar Mahesh Babu also took to social media and requested his fans to fight the battle as a nation. Now after Mahesh Babu, who has donated Rs 1 crore, Prabhas has joined the bandwagon to do his bit. The Baahubali star has also contributed Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. Folded handsFolded hands Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe.” 

Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Directors Association RK Selvamani recently released a statement and urged actors to come forward and extend help to daily wage earners who have lost their jobs due to 21-day lockdown to fight Coronavirus outbreak. 

In Bollywood, the Producers Guild of India has set up a relief fund for daily wage workers as their livelihood has been affected due to this deadly virus spread. 

