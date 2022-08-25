After Mahesh Babu's Pokiri, Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa to have special screening as part of his birthday celebration

Ahead of Power Star Pawan Kalyan 's 51st birthday on the 2nd September, the makers are planning a special screening of his 2008 action comedy Jalsa on the 1st of September. Earlier, the special shows of Mahesh Babu starrer Pokiri, which were out on 10th August to mark the superstar's birthday received an overwhelming response from the fans. For those who do not know, Jalsa originally released on the 29th of February in 2008.

The laughter ride featured Pawan Kalyan and Ileana D'Cruz as the leads. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the project also saw Parvati Melton, Kamalinee Mukerji, Mukesh Rishi and Prakash Raj. The movie deals with the life of Sanjay, a young man, who ends up joining an extremist group after going through a tough childhood. A police officer takes on the responsibility of guiding him toward the right path. While doing so, his daughter falls for Sanjay. What follows next, makes for a delightful watch.

Backed by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner, K. V. Guhan and Rasool Ellore handled the camera work for Jalsa. While Sreekar Prasad took care of the editing, Devi Sri Prasad provided the melodies for the flick.

Up next, Pawan Kalyan will appear on the silver screens with Krish's directorial Hari Hara Veera Mallu. While the titular role is played by Power Star, Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal will essay other key roles in the film. Touted to be an action-adventure drama, the venture is set against the backdrop of the Mughal empire.

He further has filmmaker Harish Shankar's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in his lineup.

