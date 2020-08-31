After major lockdown relaxations, Tamil Nadu Government grants permission for shootings to resume

It has been more than five months since the pandemic gripped the state and the shootings were brought to a halt in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Ever since the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed, Kollywood film industry has been going through a tough situation. With shootings of films brought to a halt, daily wage workers were left with no jobs, and biggies from the industry donated their part for them to combat the situation. Even though the Central Government granted permission to start the shootings last month, Tamil Nadu Government did not allow the shootings to be resumed owing to the raising cases of COVID 19.

Now, along with many other relaxations in lockdown, the Tamil Nadu Government has granted permission to start shooting of films. It has been more than five months since the shootings were brought to a halt. This comes after the repeated attempts of many producers and directors, who met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and requested him to give permission for the film shooting to resume as many workers have been hit by the lockdown. In the recent statement on the relaxations in lockdown, the TN Government mentioned that film shoots can resume with 75 people on the set.

The statement also read that the team shooting should strictly follow all protocols. It also mentioned that public will not be allowed to watch the film on the sets of films. Shootings of television series resumed a few days back with a set of safety guidelines to be followed. However, the government has still not granted permission to reopen theatres.

Credits :The Times Of India

