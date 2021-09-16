After Mammootty, Mohanlal and Tovino, Dulquer Salmaan receives Golden Visa from UAE govt; SEE PHOTO

Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal recently received a 10-year golden visa from the UAE government. Now, Dulquer Salmaan feels privileged and honoured on receiving the golden visa. DQ shared about the same on Instagram and is looking forward to spending more time in Abu Dhabi and UAE.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Had the privilege and honour of receiving my golden visa from His Excellency Saood Abdul Aziz in the presence of Mr Yusuf Ali. It was wonderful to hear of all the future plans of the Abu Dhabi govt to promote film and production activities, and also to encourage new talent locally and internationally. Looking forward to productions, shoots and spending more time in Abu Dhabi and the UAE."

Other celebs who have received the golden visa are Tovino Thomas, Sanjay Dutt, and producer and director Boney Kapoor and his family.

"My sincere gratitude to H E Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for my UAE Golden Visa ! Many thanks to my brother Yusuff Ali M.A for helping make this happen," Mammootty had said on receiving the visa.

To unversed, the golden visa started in 2019, which offers long-term residency of (5 and 10 years) to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor.

On the professional front, Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in choreographer Brindha Master’s directorial debut Hey Sinamika co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. He also has a Telugu film with director Hanu Raghavapudi and is looking forward to the release of his Malayalam films Salute and Kurup.