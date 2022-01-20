After Mammootty, son Dulquer Salmaan tests positive for COVID-19; Shares an update on his health

After Mammootty, son Dulquer Salmaan has tested positive for COVID-19. "I have just tested positive for COVID-19. I’m isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok (sic)," he wrote in a post on Twitter.

He further asked everyone to mask up and stay safe. "This pandemic is not over and we must stay vigilant. Please mask up and stay safe," he added in a long note as she shared an update on health after testing COVID-19 positive. Last week, Mammootty also contracted the virus. Meanwhile, fans and Dulquer's close friends from the industry are sending him 'get well soon' wishes in the comment section. Khushbu Sundar, who recently recovered from the virus, wished DQ a speedy recovery. "Oh oh.. don’t worry DQ.. you will be fine. Rest well and eat well. Warm wishes for your speedy recovery," the actor-politician tweeted. Check out DQ's Tweet below:

"Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care," read superstar Mammootty's tweet.

A lot of celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Trisha Krishnan, Arun Vijay among others had tested positive for COVID-19 this month. In the meantime, Dulquer Salmaan has an interesting lineup of films releasing in 2022.

The release of his much-awaited Malayalam film Salute is pushed as theatres in Kerala are operating at 50% occupancy. Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan recently announced, “We at Wayfarer films are bound to show social responsibility ahead of our personal interests. Just like all of you, we were most excited and eagerly awaiting our next release (sic).” Fans are also looking forward to his next which is being helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi.