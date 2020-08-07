  • facebook
After Master, director Lokesh Kanagaraj to team up with Suriya?

The report also suggests that the director is holding talks with Karthi too. It is to be noted that Lokesh and Karthi’s Kaithi, which got released this year, turned out to be a blockbuster.
After Master, director Lokesh Kanagaraj to team up with Suriya?
While reports about critically acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj teaming up with Tollywood stars, a new report has now come up stating that Lokesh Kanagaraj will be directing Suriya’s next film. The report also suggests that the director is holding talks with Karthi too. It is to be noted that Lokesh and Karthi’s Kaithi, which got released this year, turned out to be a blockbuster. An official announcement on this has not yet been made, but this news has got fans all excited.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is awaiting the release of his next directorial venture Master starring Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. The film has Vijay Sethupathi playing the main antagonist, while Petta actor Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing a key role in Master, which is produced by XB Film creators. Master was supposed to be released on April 8. But the release got delayed owing to the COVID 19 situation.

On the other hand, Suriya will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha K Prasad. Aparna Balamurali will be seen as the female lead in the film. Soorarari Pottru was supposed to be released in summer 2020. But the release got delayed due to the lockdown. He also has in his kitty, Aruvaa with director Hari. Suriya is also joining hands with critically acclaimed director Vetri Maaran. Titled Vaadivaasal, the film is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations.

Credits :The Times Of India

