After ‘Mindblock’ dance, David Warner now becomes ‘Pokiri’ as he morphs himself in Mahesh Babu’s video; WATCH

As soon as he put up the video online, fans started going gaga and they all started sharing it across all social media platforms.
14772 reads Mumbai
A couple of months back, Australian cricketer David Warner took over the internet with his Mindblock dance on TikTok along with his family. Now, he has shared a video on his Instagram space, where he has morphed himself in a video clip from Mahesh Babu’s super hit film Pokiri. As soon as he put up the video online, fans started going gaga and they all started sharing it across all social media platforms. Sharing the video, Warner also quizzed his followers to identify the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film had Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. He recently announced his next film on his father’s birthday. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Some reports suggest that Mahesh Babu will be seen in dual roles in the film.

Also Read: Prabhas Vs Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush: Here's how Twitterati reacted to the new addition in mythological drama

Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. Some media reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady in the film. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon. About his film after Sarkaru Vaari Paata, reports suggest that he will be joining hands with SS Rajamouli.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I bet you can’t guess this one!! #nametheactor #funny #who #cricket

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Credits :Instagram

