After Mohanlal & Mammootty, Kamal Haasan receives the prestigious Golden Visa from the UAE government

Kamal Haasan recently visited Dubai to promote his blockbuster Vikram. After a theatrical release on 3rd June this year, the action entertainer will be coming to the OTT platform on 8th July. The Chachi 420 star posted some sneak peeks from his time there. He looked handsome in a royal blue sherwani, black shoes, and shades.

His trip turned out to be extremely fruitful. The filmmaker received the esteemed UAE’s golden visa while he was there. The star even met the Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, ruler of Dubai, and the Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the cabinet member of the Minister of Tolerance and co-existence of the United Arab Emirates.

Reports suggest that Kamal Haasan was one of the first choices by the UAE administration to receive the golden visa when it was introduced in 2019. However, it could not be so due to the pandemic and other political and professional reasons.

Before this, R Parthiepan, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, and Venkat Prabhu also received the prestigious UAE golden visa.

In the meantime, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil along with Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, and Chemban Vinod in supporting roles. Additionally, Suriya was seen in a special cameo appearance as Rolex.

Vikram has been doing exceedingly well at the ticket counters, and now the action drama will also be available on the OTT platform. In addition to the lead, the audiences also loved Suriya's performance in the film.

