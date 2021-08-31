After Mohanlal & Mammootty, Tovino Thomas is honoured with Golden Visa by UAE Government

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas becomes the third celebrity in Mollywood to receive a golden visa by United Arab Emirates Government after Mohanlal and Mammootty. Tovino Thomas on Monday took to social media to share his happiness on receiving UAE’s golden visa. The actor also shared a video about his experience in Dubai.

Tovino Thomas took to social media and shared pictures with the UAE government as he flaunted his passport with the golden visa. The actor wrote, "Extremely grateful to receive the Golden Visa for the UAE. Truly honored and humbled. Looking forward to a memorable association with this beautiful nation!!"

It is to be noted that last week, the two stalwarts of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty received golden visas from the UAE government in a grand way. Their pictures from Dubai took the internet on fire. To unversed, the golden visa system started in 2019 essentially offers long-term residency of (5 and 10 years) to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor.

Also Read: Varudu Kaavalenu Teaser Out: Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma's chemistry is magical in an enchanting love story

On the work front, Tovino Thomas is currently waiting for the release of Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph. Minnal Murali is the first-ever superhero produced by the Malayalam film industry. The film is all set to skip theatrical release and premier directly on OTT platform, Netflix in September. The makers are yet to announce an official release date in September.