After Naga Chaitanya, Raashii Khanna pens a note for the special people in her life; Shares throwback PICS

Following the lead of her Thank You co-star Naga Chaitanya, Raashii Khanna also took to her Instagram account and posted a heartfelt note for all those special people in her life. Her post also included some old pictures of her with her mother, father, brother and sister. This nostalgic update urges all to say Thank You to all those who matter to us.

Her post read, “Thank you, Do we use this word around people who matter the most, or do we take them for granted? My next film #thankyouthemovie goes deeper into this thought. I dedicate this post to people who matter the most to me.! Would love for you to join us on this one tag #themagicwordisthankyou and tell us who you are thankful for! Me - My parents, my brother, and my lovely sister-in-law for being a pillar of support for me through and through. Thank you for your unconditional love! And thank you to my nephew Neil, my little bundle of joy who made me realise I was capable of loving someone to such great lengths and who brought out the child in me. I am blessed and I am grateful! #thankyouthemovie releases on July 22nd."

Releasing on 22nd July this year, this highly-awaited project will feature Naga Chaitanya in the role of Abhi, a hockey player and also a massive fan of superstar Mahesh Babu. The film's cast also has Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, and Raashii Khanna as the leading ladies.

Supported by renowned producer Dil Raju under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Thank You has PC Sreeram as the cinematographer and Naveen Nooli as the editor.

