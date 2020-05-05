After Nagarjuna’s demand for ‘action plan’ to curb rumours, Vijay Devarakonda seeks nod for a video conference

Taking to his Twitter space, Akkineni Nagarjuna stated that an 'action plan' has to be made to curb fake news and rumours on actors.

A couple of days ago, Vijay Deverakonda posted a video bashing news channels’ fake news articles based on false allegations and baseless rumours. This video caught the attention of many celebrities including the biggies of Tollywood. The matter escalated further when Nagarjuna suggested that they need an action plan to curb the rumours and fake news on celebrities. After Nagarjuna posted this on Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda sought permission from senior Tollywood actors for a video conference to discuss the same.

Taking to Twitter, Nagarjuna wrote, “Dear @KChiruTweets Garu, really appreciate your support to a colleague @TheDeverakonda Folded hands we all have been through this anguish!! @urstrulyMahesh @RaviTeja_offl @RanaDaggubati @sivakoratala @DirKrish @directorvamshi Stand by you is not enough,WE NEED AN ACTION PLAN!!”. Retweeting this, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Ahhhh - Action plan. I love the sound of that. Thank you Nag sir for stepping in and making things loud and clear. If the seniors give the green Signal- we are all ready to come on a conference call, so we can clean up this mess that has been and is affecting the industry. Asap"

Several other celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Rana Daggubati, Koratala Siva, Vamshi Paidipaly supported Vijay Deverakonda and stated that they stood by the actor. Chiranjeevi wrote on Twitter, “We stand by you. Pl don't let anything deter ur spirit to do good. Humbly request Journo friends not to peddle individual views as news. #KillFakeNews”.

