After Nani, Siddhu Jonnalagadda reacts to Arshad Warsi’s ‘joker’ remark on Prabhas and Kalki 2898 AD; writes a long note

Siddhu Jonnalagadda recently made a statement against Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi over his remarks on Prabhas - calling the latter a “joker.” In an Instagram story shared by the DJ Tillu actor, he said, “Everybody has a right to opinion. We all like/hate films and actors according to our whims and fancies and that is alright.”

“But, how you express that opinion matters, big time. Especially when you are a member of the same community and know how hard it is to find a footing here and then to sustain it. We are all game for some constructive criticism but terms like 'Joker' don't exactly scream the same.”

The actor elaborated on how the film Kalki 2898 AD truly represents the pride of Indian cinema. Siddhu also mentioned that Nag Ashwin stands out as a remarkable director, and Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry.

He added that the movie’s biggest pillar was the actor and his stardom. This “X-Factor” is what made the film collect more than 1000 crores in box office revenue.

Additionally, the actor also said, “Here at the telugu cinema, we respect anyones right to opinion provided the mode of delivery is mindful. Let's have some mutual respect here please.”

Read Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s full statement here:

For those unaware, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi was recently caught in a podcast interview with Samdish Bhatia called Unfiltered with Samdish. In the show, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor was asked about any movies he watched and didn’t like.

In his response, while praising Amitabh Bachchan for his portrayal of Ashwatthama, he criticized Prabhas and his acting. He said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he like a joker? Why? I want to see Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. What have you made it, I can never understand why they would do such things.”

The comments made by Arshad against the Rebel Star have created quite a stir amongst fans. Recently, actor Nani also hit out against the same and said, “I think the biggest publicity in that person's life has occurred now. You guys are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter then.”

