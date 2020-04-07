After Nayanthara, Rajinikanth and other Kollywood celebs, Thala Ajith donates Rs 1.25 crore to fight COVID 19

Many South Indian celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Nayanthara among others have contributed to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) to fight COVID-19. Kollywood star Thala Ajith has also joined the bandwagon and has donated a huge amount.

India continues to fight the battle against the spread of coronavirus. The cases are rising with each passing day and this has left many into a panic state. India is witnessing the 21-day lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19. Citizens have self quarantined and have been spreading the message to 'Stay home, stay safe.' Also, people from all walks of life, including celebrities have stepped in to contribute to the workers and daily wage earners. Many South Indian celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Nayanthara among others have contributed to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI). Kollywood star Thala Ajith has also joined the bandwagon and has donated a huge amount.

Ajith has donated Rs 50 Lakh each to PM and CM relief fund. Additional, he has contributed Rs 25 Lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI). Well, celebrities are doing their bit by contributing a certain amount for the workers who are jobless due to Coronavirus lockdown. Actors are making sure that the livelihood of the daily wage workers does not affect anyway. Nayanthara recently donated Rs 20 lakh to FEFSI as the shooting and production work has stopped. On the other hand, Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 Lakh. Other Tamil celebs who have contributed as per their capacities are Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan.

Telugu star and politician Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 50 lakhs for each government of the Telugu states and Rs 1 crore to the PM relief fund. Taking to Twitter, Power star wrote, “I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic,” (sic) and added, “I will be donating Rs.1 crore to the PM relief fund to support our Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi ji, in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic.” (sic)

I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Nithiin, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal are among many other South celebs who have pledged their support to the PM CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund.

Chiranjeevi, who contributed Rs 1 crore, had tweeted, “The lockdown situation while mandatory to deal with the #CoronaCrisis,also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers & lower income groups in the country including the #TeluguFilmIndustry. Keeping this in mind I am donating Rs.1 Cr for providing relief to the Film workers.” (sic)

Meanwhile, there is too much stress and anxiety among people due to Coronavirus spread. The cases have risen in India but on the other hand, citizens are making sure to keep things positive by sharing their workout videos and taking up challenges on social media. Celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh are keeping their fans updated about how they are spending time at home.

