After Nayanthara, Samantha gets a temple named after her; Details Inside

There is a tradition among fans in the South, to build temples as a tribute to their favourite actresses and there have been cases where actresses like Nayanthara, Hansika, and Namitha get temples modelled after them in Tamil Nadu. Samantha is one of the most famous actresses in the country with a huge fan following. Now it is none other than Samantha, who has got a temple named after her which is currently under completion in Alapadu village near Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh. By a die-hard fan of hers called Tenali Sandeep. The fan has finished the works of the temple and is waiting for the 28th of April to officially open up the temple in his favourite actress’s name.

The fan-made temple will be open from 28th April



The most interesting aspect of this story is the fact that the fan has not got to meet his idol till now. He vouches that he became a fan of her not only her film work but mainly through seeing her charity work through Pratyusha Foundation. There has not been any response from Samantha or her team on the development but fans can expect a response from her in the coming days. This has happened with many actresses, who have been idolized to an extent that leads to their fans wanting a holy tribute for them. The temple will have a massive idol of Samantha’s head which is the centerpiece of the place.

Upcoming Films



Samantha was last seen in the underperforming period romance Shaakuntalam which got mixed reviews from critics. She will be next seen along with Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic drama “Khushi”, which is being shot in Kashmir. The film was directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame and features an extended cast featuring Jayaram, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma among others in the lead. The film has wrapped up shooting and will be completing the Indian edition of the Amazon series “Citadel” to be directed by Raj and DK where she will appear alongside Varun Dhawan in the lead.

