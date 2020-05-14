After Nikhil Siddharth, Jabardasth comedian Mahesh gets married to his partner amid lockdown
Despite the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, a lot of South Indian celebrities recently got married in a private ceremony. Producer Dil Raju recently got married to his partner Tejaswini in a private ceremony. The wedding was attended only by their family members. On the other hand, actor Nikhil Siddharth got married today to his fiance Dr Pallavi Varma in Hyderabad. The couple tied the knot at their farmhouse in the presence of their family members. After Nikhil Siddharth, comedian turned actor Mahesh tied the knot with his ladylove Pavani today morning. Comedian Mahesh's photos from his wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media.
Wedding photos: #ComedianMahesh #wedding pic.twitter.com/toj0MVKErK
— ManaCinema.com (@manacinema_com) May 14, 2020
Meanwhile, Karthikeya actor Nikhil Siddharth tied the knot with his fiance Dr Pallavi Varma today in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. The families of the couple made sure to take precautions and wore masks due to COVID-19 outbreak. Check out photos in the link below.
