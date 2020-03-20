After Nirbhaya's rapists get hanged, Kaithi star Karthi demands justice for Pollachi victims

Following the hanging of Nirbhaya rapists - Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Kolywood actor Karthi demanded justice for Pollachi rape victims.

Following the hanging of the four rapists of Nirbhaya, many celebrities took to their Twitter and other social media spaces to express their take. While many celebrities lauded the judgment, some called out the infamous rape case which happened in Pollachi. Karthi wrote on Twitter stating that he was happy that the justice was finally served. While reminding people about what happened in Pollachi, he stated that he would wait for the time that the rapists accused in the case were identified.

Karthi wrote on Twitter, “Finally justice for Nirbhaya after 8 years. Wondering how long it will take for the Pollachi case to find justice. It’s been a year already. Hope we don’t forget the lessons we learned from it! Always stay safe. #NirbhayaCase.” Four rapists – Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta were hanged to death in the early hours of Friday eight years after the infamous rape happened.

In Tamil Nadu’s Pollachi, a sex racket was busted last year, when a 19-year-old student approached the police to file a complaint on a 5 member gang, alleging that they sexually abused her and shot video of it. When police investigated further on the matter, they came to know that the case involved more than 12 young girls’ sex assaults. Individual videos of a few of the girls crying for help, asking the men not to rape them surfaced on social media which caused a huge outrage in the state.

