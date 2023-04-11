After NTR30, Janhvi Kapoor in talks for Ram Charan's next with Buchi Babu? Details inside

After completing Shankar’s Game Changer, Ram Charan will be starting the shoot of his next directed by Buchi Babu. As per the latest reports, Janhvi Kapoor has been considered for the female lead in the film. The film is tentatively referred to as “Ram Charan 16”. There have not been any announcements on the film’s technical team as of now. Janhvi, who has been busy with back-to-back projects in Hindi cinema, is finally debuting in the South with NTR30 opposite Jr NTR and new reports suggest, she has been approached to play the female lead in RC 16.

Janhvi Kapoor is in talks to join hands with Ram Charan for the first time

After the global success of RRR, Ram Charan’s stardom has undergone a great spike and all his project announcements are being met with great enthusiasm on social media. The Buchi Babu directorial film is said to be a village-based film that is mounted as an out-and-out entertainer. The film is expected to start its production in September once Ram Charan wraps up “Game Changer”. This announcement is special as the film marks Ram Charan’s first collaboration with A R Rahman. The maestro music director, who has pretty much worked with all major stars in India will be joining hands with Charan for the first time in the masala cinema space. There have not been many details regarding Janhvi’s role in the film but the official confirmation is expected to come out soon.

Upcoming films

Back when RC16 was announced, the director had written on his social media handle, “Sometimes revolt becomes a necessity…” Extremely elated to announce my next film with @AlwaysRamCharan sir. Thank you, Charan sir, for this priceless opportunity... I am very grateful to u sir #RamcharanRevolts” The film is promised to be a call back to the best works of Rahman and fans can expect more updates from the team in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is wrapping up his portions for Shankar’s Game Changer. On the other hand, Janhvi will also be seen opposite Junior NTR in her Telugu film debut in NTR 30. The action entertainer directed by Koratala Siva is expected to be one of the biggest projects mounted from the south in recent times. The film will see her play a village-based character, a clear departure from her urban girl reputation. The team will be letting out more details regarding her work in the coming days.

