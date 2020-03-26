Coronavirus updates
After Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan donates Rs 70 Lakh for Coronavirus crisis; Says 'I want to do my bit'

The RRR star took to social media and shared that he has taken this decision after getting inspired by Pawan Kalyan who donated Rs 1 crore to the PM relief fund. Ram Charan has donated Rs 70 Lakh to fight the COVID-19 crisis.
After Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan has decided to contribute a certain amount to the state and central government during the Coronavirus crisis. The RRR star took to social media and shared that he has taken this decision after getting inspired by Pawan Kalyan who donated Rs 1 crore to the PM relief fund. Ram Charan has donated Rs 70 Lakh in the moment of crisis. Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan wrote, "Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by Pawan Kalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...Hope you all are staying safe at home!." 

As Ram Charan shared about the same on social media, Pawan Kalyan replied:My wholehearted gratitude to  Sri Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for donating Rs. 70 lakhs to fight against Corona Pandemic." Many South celebrities like Rajinikanth, Suriya, Nithiin, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi have donated a certain amount to the state welfare to support the daily wage earners. Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakh, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi have contributed Rs 10 lakh each.

Director Anil Ravipudi has donated Rs 5 lakh each to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Well, the celebrities are doing their bit and supporting the government to fight during this Coronavirus outbreak.

Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) recently released a statement and requested celebrities to come forward to support the daily wage workers of the union who are currently jobless due to the virus outbreak. 

Credits :Twitter

