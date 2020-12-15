After Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, KGF makers are set to announce their next film on THIS date

A couple of months back, it was reported that Prashanth Neel had a discussion with RRR star Ram Charan for his film. It can be expected that his next film will have Ram Charan as the leading actor.

It has just been a while since the makers of KGF announced that their next film will have Prabhas as the lead actor and it will be directed by ace filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Now, it has been announced by the makers that they will announce their next project on December 17 at 11:59 AM. They made the announcement with a poster of a lion in the background. While the announcement of their previous film was anticipated, this time around, it has come as an unexpected surprise and fans are thrilled to know more details.

Taking to their Twitter space, Hombale Films, who bankrolled Yash’s KGF franchise wrote, “We are super excited to announce our next vision, #HombaleFilms8. Watch out our handles on 17th December at 11:59am. @VKiragandur”. A couple of months back, it was reported that Prashanth Neel had a discussion with RRR star Ram Charan for his film. It can be expected that his next film will have Ram Charan as the leading actor. Meanwhile, it was announced that their next film titled Salaar will have Prabhas as the lead actor, and they even shared the look of the Baahuhali star while revealing the news.

See the post here:

We are super excited to announce our next vision, #HombaleFilms8. Watch out our handles on 17th December at 11:59am. @VKiragandur pic.twitter.com/fM0CYS5k2g — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) December 15, 2020

The film’s tagline had, “The most violent men..called one man..the most violent!” Prashanth Neel had also promised that Salaar will show Prabhas star in a “never-seen-before” avatar. Currently, Prashanth Neel is busy with the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash as the lead actor and Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist.

