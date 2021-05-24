  1. Home
After Prabhas, Ram Charan is excited about THIS Telugu film; Calls it a 'unique & genuine attempt'

Earlier Prabhas had extended good wishes to the makers of the film and now, Ram Charan has rendered praises while also sharing the intriguing trailer of Ek Mini Katha.
3447 reads Mumbai Updated: May 24, 2021 01:27 pm
Prabhas, Ram Charan Ek Mini Katha After Prabhas, Ram Charan is excited about THIS Telugu film; Calls it a 'unique & genuine attempt'
The upcoming Telugu film, Ek Mini Katha is releasing on May 27 and ahead of it, the film has already managed to grab everyone's attention. Ek Mini Katha is an adult comedy film directed by debutant Karthik Rapolu and written by Merlapaka Gandhi. Starring Santhosh Shoban and Kavya Thapar in the lead, the film entails a very unusual subject that a common man faces. Recently, Baahubali star Prabhas took to social media and expressed his excitement for the film. Now, RRR actor Ram Charan has also tweeted about the film. 

Earlier Prabhas had extended good wishes to the makers of the film and now, Ram Charan has rendered praises while also sharing the intriguing trailer. He wrote, "Looks like a unique & genuine attempt. Not just the audience but also the biggies of the industry are gearing up for the release. 

Prabhas, on the other hand, wrote, "Varsham is one of the biggest blockbusters in my career!Thanks to Shoban garu for giving me such a memorable film. Now, his son Santhosh's #EkMiniKatha is releasing on Amazon Prime on 27th. Best wishes to my friends UV Creations, and the entire team for this one."

Take a look:

The subject of the film is a significant issue that starts and normalises conversation around issue faced by men. The makers have tried to give out a message in a fun and rib-tickling way.

Ek Mini Katha is directed by Karthik Rapolu and written by Venkatadri Express fame Merlapaka Gandhi and premieres on 27th May 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. 

