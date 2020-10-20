After Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for COVID 19 Suraj Venjaramoodu goes into quarantine; See Post

The southern actor Suraj Venjaramoodu shared a post on his Facebook account stating that he is now under quarantine.

The news reports further how the Driving Licence actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote in a social media about him testing positive for COVID 19. The actor reportedly wrote, "We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation.

Check out the post by actor Suraj Venjaramoodu

I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All the primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern." The news reports about Suraj Venjaramoodu state that he went under quarantine as a safety measure after the actor and director Dijo Jose Antony tested positive for COVID 19. The Malayalam actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran will also feature as the lead in the upcoming film, Aadujeevitham.

