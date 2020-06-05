After Psycho, Mysskin to collaborate with STR and Arun Vijay for his next two films

Following reports on sequel for Mysskin's Anjathe, the director revealed that he will be working with Arun Vijay and STR for his next two films.

At a time when several media reports are making rounds on Mysskin’s next film, the director has clarified his plans for the next films during an interaction with producer Chitra Lakshmanan. He said that he had held talks with Arun Vijay and STR aka Simbu for his next two films. After Simbu finishes the commitments for his ongoing projects Maha and Maanaadu, his film with Mysskin will be rolled out. As soon as the lockdown is lifted, preproduction work for his film with Arun Vijay will be started.

While several reports have been making rounds about Anjathe 2, the director did not say anything about the same. Mysskin’s last directorial outing was Psycho. The film had Udhayanidhi Stalin as the lead actor, while Nithya Menen was seen in a key role. He was working for Thupparivaalan 2 with Vishal until the duo had a fall off. Meanwhile, Simbu will be next seen in Maha with Hansika Motwani. He also has Maanaadu by Venkat Prabhu. The film has an ensemble of cast list including SJ Suryah, Daniel Annie Pope, SA Chandrasekar, Baradhiraja among the others.

Also Read: Mysskin says Vishal is like his younger brother; Says he misses the little fights that they have in his office

Arun Vijay was last seen in Mafia with Prasanna as the antagonist. He also played a key role in Telugu biggie Saaho that featured Prabhas and in the lead. He has a bunch of movies in his kitty including Agni Siragugal, Boxer, Sinam. His unnamed film, AV 31 Arun was wrapped up recently. The yet to be titled film is director Arivazhagan.

Credits :Galatta Media

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×