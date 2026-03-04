After Pushpa 2, Devi Sri Prasad replaced from Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh? Find out who may step in

Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh is slated to release in theatres on March 26, 2026. Directed by Harish Shankar, the action comedy-drama features musical tracks composed by Devi Sri Prasad. However, it appears that the musician may be replaced by Thaman S for the background score.

Devi Sri Prasad to be replaced by Thaman S in Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

According to a report by Gulte, Devi Sri Prasad has reportedly been replaced in Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Thaman S is expected to compose the background score for the film. Previously, Thaman composed music for Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth.

While this remains unconfirmed, DSP was earlier replaced in Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun. Although the songs were composed by him, Sam CS later crafted the background score.

More about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 26, 2026. The film revolves around a powerful police officer. Initially, reports were suggesting that the movie would be the Telugu remake of Theri, which starred Vijay.

However, in a recent interview, Harish Shankar clarified that the film is not a remake and is based on a completely original story.

Apart from the Power Star, the film also features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, R. Parthiban, Rajeev Kanakala, BS Avinash, Posani Krishna Murali, and Gautami in key roles.

The film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The screenplay is penned by Dasaradh. Ayananka Bose handles the cinematography, while Karthika Srinivas serves as the editor.

While the film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 26, 2026, there are reports that the makers might advance its release to March 19. The possible change in release date is reportedly due to Yash’s Toxic being postponed to June this year. However, this remains an unconfirmed report for now.

Looking ahead, Devi Sri Prasad is set to make his debut as a lead actor with the film Yellamma.

