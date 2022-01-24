After Pushpa, Allu Arjun offered whopping amount for Pan-India project with Atlee?

After the success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has become one of the most wanted actors not only in the South but is also popular among the Hindi speaking audience. While his fans cannot wait to know what's next in store, reportedly, Allu Arjun has been offered a monstrous amount for a film with director Atlee.

Allu Arjun, who apparently got paid Rs 75 crore for Pushpa, has been offered Rs 100 crore by Lyca productions. According to media reports, Allu Arjun and Atlee had a formal meeting already and have discussed the possible collaboration for a Pan-India project. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

With Pushpa, Allu Arjun holds the same position occupied by three others – Rajnikanth, Prabhas and Thalapathy Vijay. He has proved to be the biggest crowd puller as Sukumar directorial Pushpa crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. The film, which also has Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is having a phenomenal run in the North region.

