After Rajinikanth, hoax bomb threat at Thalapathy Vijay’s residence; Police identifies the caller

An unknown caller issued a bomb threat to Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay by calling the police control room on Saturday night. The police have traced the caller and identified him as a 21-year-old with psycho-social disabilities.

Last month, the Chennai police received a call from an unknown person who issued a threat stating that a bomb was planted at the residence of superstar Rajinikanth. However, it turned out to be a fake call by a Class 8 student with learning disabilities. Now according to media reports, something similar happened with Thalapathy Vijay as well. An unknown caller issued a bomb threat to Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay by calling the police control room on Saturday night. The police reached the actor's house and after a couple of hours, police concluded that the bomb threat was fake.

Reportedly, the police traced the caller and identified him as a 21-year-old with psycho-social disabilities. The 21-year-old was left off with a warning. “He has made such calls in the past to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanaswamy and Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi. He’d call 100, make an anonymous threat and hang up,” Marakkanam Inspector was quoted by The News Minute.

The officer also shared, “When we traced his call and his location, he admitted to doing it himself. Although he does not own a cell phone, he took a family member’s mobile phone to place the call."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in Lokesh Kanagaraj's, Master. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in the much-anticipated film. Bankrolled by XB Movie creators, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Master will see Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads.

Credits :The News Minute

