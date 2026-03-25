After Rajinikanth, Jailer co-star and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar heaps praise on Dhurandhar 2: 'Ranveer Singh is brilliant'

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was recently released in theatres and has emerged as a massive hit. Several South Indian celebrities have shared rave reviews about the film, and Kannada superstar and Jailer actor Shiva Rajkumar has now joined the list.

Shiva Rajkumar praises Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

Taking to his social media handle, Shiva Rajkumar wrote, “Durandhar: The Revenge is absolutely fantastic! I loved every bit of it. Ranveer Singh is brilliant, and the music by Shashwat Sachdev, especially the use of vintage songs, leaves a lasting impact. Huge respect to Aditya Dhar for his conviction and craft. The lengths a soldier goes to for patriotism form the soul of the film. Congratulations to the entire team.”

Here’s the post:

Earlier, Rajinikanth had also praised Dhurandhar 2 . The superstar took to his official handle and wrote, “What a film… Dhurandhar 2!!! Aditya Dhar is the ‘box office ka baap’! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew…”

Dhurandhar 2 is the direct sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The movie follows the story of Hamza Ali Mazari after the events of the first installment. In this sequel, he pursues Major Iqbal in an effort to dismantle Pakistan’s crime network. As his mission unfolds, his past reveals a transformative history that shaped his relentless drive for justice.

The film also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun in key roles. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film began its premiere shows on March 18, 2026.

Shiva Rajkumar’s work front

Shiva Rajkumar was last seen in a lead role in the film 45, a fantasy action movie co-starring Raj B Shetty and Upendra, and directed by Arjun Janya.

Looking ahead, the Kannada superstar will next appear in a lead role in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The Ram Charan starrer is touted to be a sports action drama, with Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The film is slated for release on April 30, 2026, with a teaser expected to drop on March 27, 2026.

Moreover, the actor will also reprise his role in the Rajinikanth starrer sequel Jailer 2.

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