After Rajinikanth, Mammootty avoids answering about Thalapathy Vijay and his decision about cinema

Mammootty is all set to play the lead role in Patriot. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy action thriller is slated to release on May 1, 2026. As the superstar actively promotes the film, he was recently spotted at the Chennai airport, where he declined to comment on Thalapathy Vijay and his future plans.

After Rajinikanth, Mammootty also avoids talking about Thalapathy Vijay

Mammootty was seen arriving at the Chennai airport, where media personnel approached him. When asked about his opinion on Thalapathy Vijay’s decision to step away from cinema, the actor simply smiled and said he was unaware, politely excusing himself before walking away.

Earlier, Rajinikanth was also asked about Vijay and the delay of Jana Nayagan. However, the Jailer star dismissed the question and refrained from commenting.

Mammootty’s work front

Mammootty is currently gearing up for the release of Patriot. The film revolves around an intelligence device developed with government approval. When a man opposes its use, he becomes the only one capable of exposing the grave danger it poses. As his revelations make him a target, the ex-army officer teams up with his paraplegic colleague to prevent disaster before time runs out.

Alongside Mammukka, Mohanlal plays a pivotal role, with Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, and Rajiv Menon in key roles. Initially scheduled to release on April 23, 2026, the film was later postponed to May 1. The music is composed by Sushin Shyam.

Looking ahead, the superstar has wrapped up the shoot for Padayaatra. He is currently filming for Dhanush’s D55. He also has Mattancherry Mafia, a project with director Nitish Sahadev, and has confirmed a vampire film in his lineup.

Thalapathy Vijay’s final movie

Announcing his final film, Thalapathy Vijay ’s action drama Jana Nayagan is yet to hit the big screens. After being postponed from its Pongal release, it is now expected to release on May 8, 2026.

The film stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as co-leads, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles.

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