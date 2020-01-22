After Rajinikanth refused to apologise for his statement on Periyar rally, fans support the actor on Twitter

After Rajinikanth announced during a press meet that he would not apologise for what he said about a Periyar rally during an event, his fans took to Twitter and expressed their support.

After Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth refused to issue an apology for his statement during the 50th anniversary souvenir of Thuglak magazine, the actor’s fans took to Twitter and expressed their support. #IStandWithRajinikanth has been trending on social media for since last evening. For the unversed, Rajinikanth stated that idols of lord Ram and Sita were taken in an offensive way, during a Periyar rally in 1971.

A complaint was made against Rajinikanth by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam for 'spreading false information' about social reformer Periyar. After he was asked to issue an apology, the actor stated during a press meet refused to issue an apology and also stated that he still stands by his statement, which showing a newspaper report from 1971. In the news report, the said incident was narrated. The complaint was filed by the president of DVK, Mani and an FIR has been filed under Section 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups) and Section 505 (Statements conducting public mischief) of Indian Penal Code.

#IStandWithRAJINIKANTH

Rajini sir uttered not a single crap word in that press meeting. He was so very polite when he rejected the apology demand and look at the way these morons are countering.

I have always loved him for his genuineness and simplicity. So happy to follow him. — Narayanan Ramamurthy (@narayanan_ram) January 22, 2020

Totally. Respect for this man! #IStandWithRAJINIKANTH — Shyamala Menon (@shymenon12) January 22, 2020

I salute your courage #IStandWithRAJINIKANTH — Deepak Tiwari (@deepakkorwa) January 22, 2020

#IStandWithRAJINIKANTH Only rajnikant sir can do good for south indian politics — Sid (@Sid04066491) January 22, 2020

One punch statement mannippu ketka mudiyaadhu is now taking his support on twitter to astronomical heights something similar to oru Thadavai sonna 100 thadavai sonna Madhiri He is a man of destiny and this will be the milestone to Big bang politics Entry #IStandWithRAJINIKANTH — S .GANESH VAIDYANATH (@ganeshvaidya61) January 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Darbar was released earlier this month and his next film, Thalaivar 168, is currently being shot in Hyderabad. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film is being produced by Sun Pictures. Thalaivar 168 also has Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Soori in key roles. Darbar, on the other hand, was directed by AR Murugadoss, and the film has Nayanthara as the female lead. Darbar was bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Credits :Twitter

Read More