After Rakul Preet Singh, Pragya Jaiswal takes a dip in freezing ice water wearing pink bikini

Pragya Jaiswal took the internet by fire with her latest video in a bikini. The actress posted a video of indulging in an ice bath from Finland. The video has gone viral on the internet and has been grabbing a lot of attention from fans. Earlier, Rakul Preet Singh also has done the same act.

Pragya Jaiswal took to Instagram and shared a video, where she is seen dressed up in a pink bikini. The actress is seen all smiles, flaunting her toned body in the bikini. She jumped into the freezing ice-cold water at minus 15 degrees Celsius and stayed for a minute before she rushed into her sauna.

The Akhanda actress enjoyed her vacation in Finland with besties Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu. Earlier, even the Doctor G actress posted the same video of ice bathing in Finland. Sharing the video, Pragya wrote, "Fire & Ice. An unforgettable experience where we dip into freezing ice water (-15 C) after the intense heat of a sauna (80 C). The feeling was absolutely euphoric! It is not easy to explain it in words, you just need to experience it !! Ice swimming is great for ur health & doing this activity with my friends made this experience even more magical. #IceSwimming #Finland."

Watch Pragya Jaiswal take a dip in ice water video here:

Professional front

Pragya Jaiswal made her acting debut in 2014 with the Tamil film Virattu in 2014 and had her breakthrough with the Telugu period drama Kanche, co-starring Varun Tej. She has also appeared in Telugu films including Nakshatram and Achari America Yatra. The actress was last seen in Balakrishna starrer Akhanda, where he played the role of an IAS officer. The film became a super hit at the box office.

The actress was also part of Antim: The Final Truth alongside Salman Khan but her portions were edited out. The actress shot a romantic song with the superstar but the makers edited out the final output. However, later the song was released separately and got a good response.

