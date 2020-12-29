After Ram Charan, Varun Tej who attended Christmas party tests positive for COVID 19

Ram Charan hosted a Christmas party for the newly weds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV, which was attended by Varun Tej and Allu Arjun too.

It was announced by Ram Charan this morning that he has tested positive for COVID 19 with no symptoms. Now, Varun Tej took to his Twitter space and stated that he has also tested positive for COVID 19 and he has mild symptoms. Varun Tej stated that he has quarantined himself at his home and is taking necessary precautions. As soon as the news broke, fans of the actor took to the comments section and wished him a speedy recovery.

Varun Tej wrote, “Earlier today I tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking necessary precautions. I will be back soon. Thank you for all your love.” It should be noted that Varun Tej also took part in the Christmas party hosted by Ram Charan as a surprise to the newlyweds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV. Photos of Ram Charan and Varun Tej were also shared online.

See his Tweet here:

pic.twitter.com/V7OHOsoQa5 — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) December 29, 2020

In the party, other Tollywood biggies including Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish were also present. Announcing his COVID test result, Ram Charan wrote on his Twitter space, "I have tested positive for Covid - 19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger. Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.” Before this, the mega family was in Udaipur taking part in the wedding ceremony of Niharika and Chaitanya.

From last night!! Merry Christmas!! pic.twitter.com/FUV1f5qM2N — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 25, 2020

