After Rana Daggubati's engagement with Miheeka Bajaj, SS Rajamouli's prediction of his marriage to come true?

Rana Daggubati left everyone surprised when he introduced his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj to the world this week. Amid this, it looks like Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s prediction from Koffee With Karan 6 about him marrying prior to co-star Prabhas may finally come true.

One of the most eligible bachelors of South Film Industry, Rana Daggubati left everyone stunned this week as he introduced his fiancee, Miheeka Bajaj on social media. Rana shared an adorable photo with Miheeka with a caption, “And she said Yes :)#MiheekaBajaj,” and left everyone in awe of the duo. Post that, fans of the Baahubali star have been extremely excited to know more about Rana’s ladylove and their story. However, did you know that it was SS Rajamouli who had predicted that Rana would walk down the aisle before his co-star Prabhas back in Koffee with Karan 6 episode?

Yes, it looks like Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s prediction about Rana getting married before Prabhas might come true as he announced that his ladylove, Miheeka said yes to him. Since then, fans have been wanting to know when Rana and Miheeka are planning to get married. Rajamouli had predicted back on Koffee With Karan 6 episode that Rana would walk down the aisle first between him and Prabhas after Karan had asked Rajamouli who will get married first between Prabhas and Rana.

Rajamouli said, “I think Prabhas won’t get married first as he is very lazy.” He went on to reveal why Rana will get married first. He said, “Rana is so structured. Everything has to be broken into structures and pieces for him. His whole life is like 1-10 years, 10-15 years, 15-20 years. Marriage is an aspect, a box to be ticked. That will get ticked. I don't know whether that marriage will last. I don’t know whether the marriage may last or not. (Laughs)!” On the show, Rajamouli also said that Rana is a complete extrovert, and hence, there is a chance that he might get married first. On the show, Rana also revealed that at a brief point in time in the past he wanted to get married and that was when his close buddies were getting married.

Rana's engagement announcement with Miheeka:

Well, after Rana’s engagement with Miheeka, it looks like the Baahubali director Rajamouli’s prediction may be coming true soon. While reports stated that Rana proposed to Miheeka virtually, the South superstar shared a cute photo with his ladylove and announced his relationship this week. In a recent conversation with a portal, Rana’s dad and producer Suresh Babu also confirmed that Miheeka and he will marry sometime this year and that amid the lockdown, the prep for it is on.

