After Ranbir Kapoor & Naga Chaitanya, Dulquer Salmaan buys THIS luxurious car worth Rs 2.45 crore

From BMW, Mini Cooper to Ferrari, Dulquer Salmaan owns many luxurious and expensive cars. The collection of his expensive luxury cars will make your jaw drop. His love for these fancy toys is no news. His car collection is all about classic interiors, high-tech, style, speed and big money. The Mollywood heartthrob has now gifted himself a brand new swanky car that is worth around Rs 2.45 crore. He has bought a Mercedes Benz AMG G63, which is owned by many celebs like , Naga Chaitanya, Pawan Kalyan and cricketer Hardik Pandya.

A few photos of DQ receiving the keys and taking this olive green beauty home have surfaced on social media. Dulquer Salmaan's father and superstar Mammootty reportedly owns around 369 cars and the father-son duo have always flaunted their love for these expensive toys. Meanwhile, once can see Dulquer Salmaan looking handsome as ever in olive green joggers and white tee teamed with a cap.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is busy with the shooting of an untitled film with director Hanu Raghavapudi. The film stars Mrunal Thakur in the female lead role.

On the occasion of his 35th birthday, the actor made an announcement of a new few films. He will be seen in King of Kotha, to be helmed by his friend Abhilash Joshiy. Sharing the same on Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "One of the reasons why I love my birthday is because I get to share all these exciting new projects and posters with you guys. Here’s a first look poster of a dream project with my first ever and best friend Abhilash Joshiy. We’ve known each other since diapers and grew up with our common love for cinema and cars and photography and travel."

He has teamed up with Soubin Sahir yet again for a film titled, Othiram Kadakam.