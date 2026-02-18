After Ranveer Singh and Vikram, is director Shankar eyeing Dhanush for magnum opus Velpari? Find out

After the release of films like Indian 2 and Game Changer, director S. Shankar is expected to helm a magnum opus titled Velpari, an adaptation of the novel of the same name.

Is Dhanush being eyed to play a pivotal role in director Shankar’s Velpari?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Shankar is considering Dhanush for an important role in Velpari. The film is touted to be a massive project mounted on a grand scale.

Reportedly, the director has inquired about the actor’s availability, which is said to be the reason he appeared in person for the D55 pooja ceremony. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding this.

Earlier reports also suggested that Ranveer Singh and Chiyaan Vikram were being considered for the lead role, though official confirmation is still awaited.

For those unaware, Velpari is based on the novel Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Pari by Su Venkatesan. The story narrates how the Chera, Chola, and Pandya empires sought to overthrow the tribal king Vel Paari and the events that followed.

Shankar’s previous movie

Shankar last directed the Ram Charan starrer Game Changer. The political action drama revolves around an honest IAS officer who takes on corruption and abuse of power within the political system, locking horns with powerful individuals. During his fight for justice, he also uncovers truths about his past that are connected to present-day events.

Featuring Ram Charan in dual roles, the film also starred Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, and Srikanth in key roles. Game Changer was released in theatres during Sankranti 2025 but received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, Shankar had earlier announced a sequel to Indian 2, titled Indian 3, starring Kamal Haasan. However, there has been no official update regarding its release so far.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush is next set to appear in the lead role in Kara. Directed by Vignesh Raja, known for Por Thozhil, the thriller will feature Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead, along with Karunas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Jayaram in key roles. The film is slated for a summer release this year.

Moreover, Dhanush has also announced that he will appear in the tentatively titled D55. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the project will be bankrolled by the actor himself and will feature Mammootty, Sreeleela, and Sai Pallavi in important roles.

