After recovering from COVID 19, Bigg Boss Tamil fame Fathima Babu undergoes surgery; Reveals in a VIDEO

Tamil former newsreader, actress and Bigg Boss contestant, Fathima Babu falls ill due to Covid-19 and undergoes major surgery due to Kidney problems.

Fathima Babu had tested positive for COVID 19 on May 1, 2021, and after a few days of recovering from the virus, she suffered major back pain and was diagnosed with kidney-related issues. Right after that, the actress underwent kidney surgery and is currently hospitalized at a private hospital in Chennai. As her fans and well-wishers were concerned for her health, Fathima released a video on her Youtube channel to explain about her health issue.

Fathima shared a video on social media and explained her health condition to the well-wishers. The actress said in the video, "I tested positive for Covid on May 1st, and it was a brief one for me. I was back to normal in 5 days. My spouse Babu, on the other hand, needed 40 days to recuperate. On June 22, at 3 a.m., I suffered severe discomfort in my lower back. I assumed it must have been a muscular spasm, but the discomfort did not go away. I contacted my sister, who worked as a nurse at a private hospital, around 3.30 p.m. She advised me to go to the hospital right away after hearing my problems. Medical personnel performed a number of tests, including a CT scan. They informed me that there was a stone in my kidney that was making its way to my ureter, causing severe discomfort in my lower back. The size of the stone was 7.8 mm. The physicians advised us that an emergency operation was required to remove the stone, and we consented. The stone was removed during the procedure."

Fathima Babu was a newsreader for more than 25 years in DD Podhigai, the Tamil version of Doordarshan news. She has also acted in South Indian movies like Namma Gramam, Nee Nanan Nizhal, Grandmaster, Kathanayakudu, and others. Fathima was last seen in the show BB Jodigal, where all the four-season contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil were gathered.

