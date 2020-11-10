After recovering from COVID 19, Prithviraj Sukumaran joins the sets of Jana Gana Mana

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Twitter space and announced that he has joined the sets of Jana Gana Mana after recovering from COVID 19.

After being in quarantine for nearly two weeks, Prithviraj Sukumaran has now announced on Twitter that he has joined the sets of his next film Jana Gana Mana. Announcing the news on his Twitter space, Prithviraj also shared a photo from the sets. When he tested positive, the actor was shooting for Jana Gana Mana. The film’s director Dijo Jose too tested positive, according to reports. Prithviraj, who was asymptomatic, was tested after many from the crew tested positive.

The shooting of the movie was brought to a halt and now the makers have resumed the shooting. The film will be directed by Queen filmmaker Dijo Jose Antony. Prithviraj will be seen playing the role of a lawyer for the film which is touted to be a courtroom drama. Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj will be next seen in Aadujeevitham. The film made headlines after the cast and crew including Prithviraj and Blessy were stranded in Jordan due to the lockdown for COVID 19. The team had gone to Jordan in the beginning of March to shoot. After being stranded in Jordan for more than 60 days, the team returned to India on May 22.

See his post here:

He has a line up of films in his kitty including Vaariyamkunnan, Kaduva, Jana Gana Mana to name a few. Directed by Aashiq Abu, Prithviraj will be seen as a Malabar revolution leader in Vaariyamkunnan. As far as Kaduva is concerned, the makers recently revealed Prithviraj’s poster for the film. It is reported that the makers will start the film’s shooting in December this year.

Credits :Twitter

