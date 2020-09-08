After recovering from COVID 19, SP Balasubrahmanyam to undergo lung transplant?

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SPB Charan told in his video yesterday that the singer has recovered well, and recovered from COVID 19.

Yesterday, SBP Charan took to his Instagram space and posted daily health update about his father and legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. In the video, he stated that his father has been improving drastically and that he is now watching cricket and news. Charan stated that SPB has been cured of Coronavirus. He thanked everyone for their prayers and thoughts for his father’s speedy recovery. Now, a new piece of news has come up stating that SPB will be undergoing a lung transplant.

According to India Glitz, his surgeons will perform a lung transplant on the singer in the coming days, as he has now recovered form COVID 19. However, there has been no updates regarding this matter from neither the hospital authorities nor Charan. It should be noted that Charan had requested in his earlier video not to believe in rumours and asked people to wait for his video to know about his father’s health updates.

On August 5, SP Balasubrahmanyam took to his Facebook page, where he stated that he has tested positive for COVID 19. He added that he only had mild symptoms and that he would recover soon. However, a couple of weeks back, his health condition went for a toss and he has been on life support and ventilator support ever since. Veteran actors and media personalities including Bharathiraja, Ilaiyaraja, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi posted videos and prayed for the singer’s speedy recovery.

