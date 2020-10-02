After recovering from COVID 19, Vijayakanth and Premalatha to be discharged from hospital today

A couple of weeks back, DMDK’s Twitter account had released a statement saying that he has recovered from COVID-19 and he will be discharged soon.

After receiving treatment at a Chennai-based hospital for COVID-19, DMDK president and veteran actor Vijayakanth, and his wife Premalatha will be discharged from the hospital today. MIOT hospital, where the couple were undergoing treatment, released a media bulletin and announced that they both have recovered and they are stable now. The statement added that they will be discharged today as they both responded to treatments positively.

A couple of weeks back, DMDK’s Twitter account had released a statement saying that he has recovered from COVID-19 and he will be discharged soon. He was receiving treatment in Chennai’s MIOT Hospital. Apparently, he showed mild Coronavirus symptoms and he was treated for the same. Vijayakanth, who retired from acting a few years back, has been actively involved in politics. However, due to his health condition, he has stayed away from media.

As soon as the news of Vijayakanth testing positive for Coronavirus came up online, fans took to social media and wished him a speedy recovery. Actor Sarathkumar, who is known to be a close aide of Vijayakanth, wished him a speedy recover. He wrote, "I pray to Almighty God that Mr. Vijayakanth, the leader of DMDK and a wonderful friend, is recovering from a corona infection and will soon return home completely healed (sic)." Many other celebrities too wished the couple a speedy recovery.

