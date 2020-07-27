After recovering from COVID 19, Vishal encourages people to not fear if tested positive; Watch video

Vishal shared a video, where he can be seen encouraging people to not fear if they have tested positive for the virus or if they are waiting for the results.

It was recently reported that actor Vishal and his father tested positive for COVID 19. While the actor did not reveal the news, he took to social media and announced that they recovered from the virus. On July 25, Vishal tweeted that his father initially had a high fever. After he tested positive, Vishal and his manager exhibited symptoms and they tested positive too. He added that they took Ayurvedic medications and got better within a week.

Now, he shared a video, where he can be seen encouraging people to not fear if they have tested positive for the virus or if they are waiting for the results. He added that he would share more tips on how he recovered and what treatment they underwent. He also stated that he was not advocating for/against any medications and that he was only sharing the details to help fellow humans. He shared another video, where he shared how he recovered and what medications he took.

He said, “When I was taking care of my father, I got the same symptoms - temperature above 100-103, and cold and cough the next day. My manager Hari also had the same symptoms. We took Ayurvedic and homoeopathy medicine. Our temperature and symptoms reduced after religiously following the medications for four days. Within a week we were perfectly alright. I also took tablets and self quarantined”. He added that no one else got infected from them and advised people to stay indoors. Check out Vishal's video here:

I have shared many Tweets on my Movies & several Social Causes, but this one is something very important according to me... I decided that it is important to share this experience of mine on the basis of Humanity....GBhttps://t.co/urWPdC2bDP#NoFear #StayStrong #BeatCOVID pic.twitter.com/2SzUhVRAT0 — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 26, 2020

